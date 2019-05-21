Hundreds protest at the State House for Stop the Ban Rally

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Hundreds of protesters rallied at the state house against restrictive abortion laws.

The Stop the Ban Rally in Columbia is one of many happening across the country.

“They are attacking women’s reproductive rights and we’re here to say that we’re not going to stand for that,” Vicki Ringer, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said.

Nearly a dozen states are pushing for new restrictive abortion laws that challenge the Roe Vs. Wade in 1973.

“When I was a young adult and they passed Roe vs. wade I thought this was it, ” JoAnn Sheler, a protester said. “I can’t believe I’m out here again, at my age. I thought no, this can’t happen.”

The most restrictive law, coming out of Alabama.

“For a woman to sign that knowing that they will put women in Alabama at risk of death is just astonishing to me, but I’m even amazed that a man would push that,” Ringer said.

In the Palmetto State, pro choice activists came out for the Stop the Ban rally since South Carolina is looking to pass a similar bill.

“We need to be valued,” Sheler said.

The House passed legislation that requires a heartbeat test before an abortion. If one is detected and an abortion is still performed, the doctor could face jail time.

“They really are clueless about what all these body parts do,” Ringer said.

Before it can become law in South Carolina, it will have to pass in the state Senate.

“These are personal decisions that politicians in the building behind us should not be getting involved in,” Seth Rose, (D) Richland.

“This is a pro-life state, its a good bill, other states have passed similar bills and it’s important,” Governor Henry McMaster said.

Protesters say the heartbeat bill, which would allow abortions for medical emergencies, rape and incest , is still unconstitutional.