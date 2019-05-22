Ford’s new robot can deliver packages to your doorstep

(CNN) – Ford announced it is testing a package carrying robot called “Digit”.

This human-like robot can climb steps, walk around objects in its path and deliver those packages right to your door.

Ford says it eventually wants these robots to carry packages from the company’s self driving cars.

Today’s announcement comes two days after it said it would lay off 10% of it salaried staff.

If Digit gets confused while carrying a package, it will communicate with Ford’s vehicles for guidance. Ford declined to say if or when it will launch a commercial delivery program with Digit.