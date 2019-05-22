Fort Jackson set to host Memorial Day ceremony

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Fort Jackson National Cemetery is getting ready to host a Memorial Day ceremony to honor all of the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

Members of the public are invited to commemorate the Federal holiday remembering all branches of the military who died while on active duty in all wars. The memorial is always observed on the Monday in May, this year May 27th, 2019.

Scores of people find different ways to honor those who fought for us to have the freedoms we have today. While some go to by visiting cemeteries, other by going to memorials. This year you can add a visit to Fort Jackson to the list. Brigadier General Milford H. Beagle, Commanding General, United States Army Training Center and Fort Jackson will serve as the keynote speaker.

This years memorial is being held at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery Flag Plaza at 9AM. Parking for the event will be available at the cemetery, but officials ask you to keep in mind that seating for the ceremony is limited.