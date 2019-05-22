Lyft adding panic button in the app for riders

(CNN) – Concerns over safety during ride-sharing trips has Lyft stepping up its safety protocols.

The rideshare giant is adding an in-app panic button for riders who need to call 9-1-1. The moves come weeks after USC student, Samantha Josephson was killed by someone police say posed as a rideshare driver.

Lyft will also include an enlarged version of a driver’s license plate number in the app. Lyft says this is being done to prevent passengers from getting into the wrong vehicle.

The company will also offer sexual harassment prevention training to drivers.