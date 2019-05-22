Suspect in CVS Pharmacy armed robbery sought, deputies say
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a suspect accused of robbing the CVS Pharmacy at gunpoint.
18-year-old Shemar Khalee Payne, of Columbia, is accused of entering the store and presented a handgun along with a note demanding a list of prescription medications to be given to him.
During the incident, Payne stole several of the store employee’s mobile phones before fleeing the scene with multiple prescription medications in a white KIA Optima that was being driven by an unknown accomplice.
RELATED: Lexington PD still searching for suspects involved in CVS Pharmacy armed robbery