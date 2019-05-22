Suspect in CVS Pharmacy armed robbery sought, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a suspect accused of robbing the CVS Pharmacy at gunpoint.

18-year-old Shemar Khalee Payne, of Columbia, is accused of entering the store and presented a handgun along with a note demanding a list of prescription medications to be given to him.

During the incident, Payne stole several of the store employee’s mobile phones before fleeing the scene with multiple prescription medications in a white KIA Optima that was being driven by an unknown accomplice.

Officers found the victims’ mobile phones had been discarded nearby the scene and the white KIA Optima was found a short time later in in the City of Columbia. The vehicle had been stolen prior to being used in this incident.

The Lexington Police Department has outstanding warrants for Shemar Payne with charges that include Armed Robbery and Kidnapping. Shemar Payne should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or has information regarding the unknown accomplice in this case, is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 803-358-1557.

Also you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.