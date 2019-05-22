This is only a test! Amber Alert system to commemorate National Missing Children’s Day

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Friday May 24th, 2019, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) will test the Amber Alert Alert system as part of the commemoration of National Missing Children’s Day.

According to SLED, there have been 62 Amber Alerts issued in the Palmetto state since 2002 to help get information to members of law enforcement, members of the community and the media. Over the past 17 years the system has helped send out details about a missing child to the public as rapidly as possible in hopes of saving the lives of children who have been abducted and the hope of their safe return.

According to officials, this year, the 37th National Missing Children’s Day observance will help send a reminder to parents, guardians and other family members and friends that there are things they can do to keep their children safe.

In recognition of Missing Children’s Day, SLED is pushing the FBI-developed application called FBI Child ID, a secure tool that quickly helps authorities get the information they need to help locate a missing child. Child ID helps parents and guardians as well by giving them a place to electronically store photos and other important details about their little one like their height, weight, hair color and eye color, that can be accessed at a moments notice should they need it for police. The information is stored on the phone, and is not released to anyone until parents send it to the authorities.

Officials say the free app is available for iPhones and Androids. You can find out more about the app or download it by clicking here: https://www.fbi.gov/news/apps/child-id-app

Note, the May 24th test will not include the usual SC Department of Transportation signs or the Wireless Emergency Alerts normally sent to cell phones to avoid any confusion with an actual alert.