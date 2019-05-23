Area medical center is first in Midlands to get Centering Pregnancy accreditation

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — For the first time a patient – centered prenatal health program is being offered at a family medicine practice in the Palmetto Health-USC Medical Group, part of Prisma Health. Officials with the Family Medical Practice say there are only three other with this type of accreditation, and the only one here in the Midlands.

The program offers pre-natal care to underserved patients who may not have access to insurance for prenatal care at an affordable price giving expecting mothers a better chance of having a healthy pregnancy and giving birth to a healthy baby. The program which is fairly new, started offering services in 2018.

CenteringPregnancy is a program that expecting mothers can experience together through a 8 to 10 sessions where woman have group discussions on a variety of issues expecting mothers go through including healthy eating habits, things that make pregnant women uncomfortable, newborn care, stages of labor, breastfeeding and even domestic violence.

For more information you can click on the link provided here: http://www.centeringhealthcare.org.