SC DOT Memorial Day Road Conditions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Transportation has an update on traffic conditions this weekend.

SC DOT officials announced they will not close any lanes for interstate work during the Memorial Day weekend, unless it is an emergency.

SC DOT officials say the restrictions are in place now and will not be lifted until until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

According to SCDOT officials , travellers can keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast.

Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and download the free app.