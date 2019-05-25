Teen killed by car in Lexington County identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has released the identity of the teen who was killed after being hit by a car last Saturday in Lexington County.

The incident happened shortly after 10:00 P.M. on May 18, 2019 in the 400 block of Broad Street in Gilbert.

According to coroner Margaret Fisher, Damarj Torrel Morris, 18, died due to blunt force injuries, which were all attributed to his being struck by a motor vehicle.

The results of toxicology testing confirmed that Morris was under the influence of alcohol at the time of his death.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was not impaired and that no foul play was involved in Morris’s death.

The incident was also investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.