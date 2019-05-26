Memorial Day travel Plans from SCDOT: Lane closures prohibited on Interstates

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you hitting the road this weekend? For the Memorial Day weekend, the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced it will prohibit lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency highway work.

The SCDOT says these restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. on Friday, May 24, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28.

According to SCDOT officials , travellers can keep up with travel conditions by using SCDOT’s 511 system, which provides real-time traffic information on all South Carolina interstate highways and some of the highways along the coast.

Users can call 511 or access www.511SC.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and download the free app.