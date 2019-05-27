Clemson Selected To NCAA Tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers were selected to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed on Monday afternoon and will play in the Oxford (Miss.) Regional beginning Friday at Swayze Field. The Tigers were selected to the NCAA Tournament for the 32nd time in the last 33 years, 11th year in a row and 44th time overall, fifth most in NCAA history.

The Tigers (34-24) face No. 2 seed Illinois (36-19) in their opening game, while No. 1 seed Mississippi (37-25) and No. 4 seed Jacksonville State (37-21) round out the regional field.