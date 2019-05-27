Fairfield County firefighters contain two wood and brush fires on Sunday

FAIRFIELD, CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County Fire Service officials say no one was hurt after two fires over the weekend.

Authorities say on Sunday morning, a wood and brush fire on U.S. Highway 321 North burned around 75 acres in the woods.

According to investigators, later that day, firefighters contained another wood and brush fire near Horse Creek Road.

South Carolina Forestry Commission helped in containing both fires.