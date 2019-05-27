Midlands Veteran honors the fallen with personal memorial

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A Midlands veteran is hoping to remind people what Memorial Day is really about with a veteran memorial outside of his home.

“It’s just something that needs to be done in memory of those who truly gave their life. And sacrificially followed orders and did what they were supposed to do,” Ron Trueblood said. “We need to respect that and take time to honor that.”

Trueblood voluntarily joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17.

“I took an oath it does not have an expiration date, Trueblood said.

Trueblood often reflects on the time war heroes weren’t considered heroes at all.

“People would come up and spit on us, and throw beer and different items,” Trueblood said. “It really angered me. I said I have to do something to make sure their memory is not tainted like this.”

At that moment he decided to make it his life’s work to honor the fallen. For 15 years, he has been setting up his own memorial to pay tribute to those who died while serving in the military.

This year he put out 20 crosses and American flags in front of his yard.

Someone in the community also added a personal touch to Trueblood’s memorial.

“Last year someone driving by saw it, and it moved him enough,” Trueblood said. “This is an actual cover of one of his friends that lost his life in Vietnam and he asked if we would display it on there.”

Now Trueblood wants to add more personal touches from the community to make sure that memorial day is recognized for what he believes it should be.

“There is nothing you can do to bring back the tragedy of someone losing their life,” Trueblood said. “We really need to remember that. Honor those who are still there and serving but we have to be dedicated and remember those who lost their life.”