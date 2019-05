Uber offering rides to the Great Barrier Reef

(CNN) – Uber can now take you from the land down under to under the sea.

The rideshare company announced it is teaming up with the Australian state of Queensland to launch “Scuber”, the world’s first rideshare submarine.

“Scuber” allows users to visit the great barrier reef, the world’s largest coral reef system through the Uber app.

The tours run from May 27 to June 18 and cost $3,000 for two riders.