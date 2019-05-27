Weeks after the UNC Charlotte shooting, one student who was shot is finally back home

(CNN) – A survivor of the April shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte is back home today.

Drew Pescaro posted a video to Twitter on Sunday, thanking all those who’ve supported him.

Pescaro says he still has a long road to recovery.

Pescaro was one of the six students shot on April 30. Two others were killed and three were hurt, including Pescaro.

Guess who’s back! Enjoy this goofy video but in all seriousness I appreciate all of the support that you all have provided me with. Long road to recovery still ahead but I will power through it with your continued support #drewstrong #CharlotteStrong pic.twitter.com/dnXjkTbSqc — Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) May 26, 2019