Weeks after the UNC Charlotte shooting, one student who was shot is finally back home

CNN,

(CNN) – A survivor of the April shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte is back home today.

Drew Pescaro posted a video to Twitter on Sunday, thanking all those who’ve supported him.

Pescaro says he still has a long road to recovery.

Pescaro was one of the six students shot on April 30. Two others were killed and three were hurt, including Pescaro.

Categories: News
Share

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android