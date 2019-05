World War II Veteran pays musical Memorial Day tribute to those lost

(CNN) — A World War II veteran wowed fans over the weekend.

Before the US Women’s Soccer game against Mexico.

96-year-old Pete Dupre performed the National Anthem on his harmonica. During World War II, Dupre who’s also known as “Harmonica Pete” served as a medic in the 114th General Hospital unit in England.

the U.S, beat Mexico three to nothing in Sunday’s game.