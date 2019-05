Fairfield Co., S.C. (WOLO)–The Fairfield Co. Coroner’s Office says a teen and a ten year old girl died when their four-wheeler hit a car last night.

According to the coroner, Christopher Simmons, 17 and Jermila Scarborough, 10, were riding an ATV on West Peach Rd. when they were hit by a car.

It happened just before 6pm.

The accident is being investigated by the Fairfield Co. Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.