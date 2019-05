Deadly Lee Correctional prison riot review nears completion

Bishopville, SC (AP) —- Prosecutors are close to completing their review of an investigation into a prison riot that left seven inmates dead.

A Department of Corrections Spokeswoman tells the Greenville news that the review will be finished in a few weeks.

So far, no one has been charged in last year’s deadly uproar that has been deemed the worst prison riot in the country in 25 years.