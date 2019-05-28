Lexington County home on Wallace Circle destroyed after fire
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Fire officials say a fire destroyed a home on the 200 block of Wallace Circle this morning.
According to the Lexington Ledger, the two alarm fire happened around 4 a.m.
Lexington Fire officials say the home is a total loss.
No injuries have been reported.
Authorities say Red Cross was called in to assist the residents of the destroyed home.
Lexington firefighters are investigating the cause.