Lexington County home on Wallace Circle destroyed after fire

(ABC Columbia/Kyle McAbee) Fire destroys home on Wallace Circle.

(Courtesy: @CountyLex/Twitter) Lexington firefighters contain Wallace Circle house fire.



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Fire officials say a fire destroyed a home on the 200 block of Wallace Circle this morning.

According to the Lexington Ledger, the two alarm fire happened around 4 a.m.

Lexington Fire officials say the home is a total loss.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say Red Cross was called in to assist the residents of the destroyed home.

Lexington firefighters are investigating the cause.