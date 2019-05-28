Mayor’s Bike Ride to roll through city on guided tour

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Grab your helmets and get ready to ride. Mayor Steve Benjamin, members of the City of Columbia staff, Planning and Development Services and Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee get ready to host The Mayor’s Bike Ride. Event organizers say the “easy 2 mile ride” will make three stops throughout downtown Columbia, Wednesday May 29th, 2019.

Those who participate will not only be able to get a little fresh air, but also find out more about recent and upcoming street designs and bike planning getting ready to take place in the Capital city. The guided tour will begin at 7PM taking off from City Hall at 1737 Main street before making three stops along the route pictured below.