Curtis and Transformers actor Remi Adeleke talk about his new book “Transformed”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis sat down with actor Remi Adeleke from Transformers: The Last Knight, about his new book titled, “Transformed: A Navy SEALs Unlikely Journey.”

Adeleke says the book tells the story of his childhood in Nigeria where he was stripped of everything financially by the government after his father died.

He also speaks on how he was raised in a single mother household in the Bronx, joining the Navy to serve our country and his path to Hollywood.

To learn more about the author, click here.