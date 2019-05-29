New policy lets Uber kick some riders to the curb

(CNN) — One rideshare company will kick off users who have poor ratings.

Uber announced today, Wednesday may 29th, 2019 that it will start denying riders access to its services if they have a quote “significantly below average rating”.

The new policy would include access to Uber-Eats and its E-Scooter service, “Jump”.

A spokesperson said removal ratings would vary by city and that users will receive multiple notifications before their account is deactivated.

The rideshare service said it will also suggest ways to raise your ratings such as being polite or not leaving trash in the car.