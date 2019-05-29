Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert in effect until further notice

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert is in effect until further notice, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

According to officials, the alert is meant to discourage people from doing any outdoor burning when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.

Weather forecasts for most of the state over the next three days include very low relative humidity and elevated drought conditions, which combine with dry fuels on the ground to create the potential for outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly.

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission says it strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.

However, a Red Flag Fire Alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas, say officials.

“We’re going to see very favorable conditions for wildfire ignitions over the next few days, particularly with the relative humidity values, which will remain low at least until the weekend,” said Darryl Jones, SCFC Fire Chief.

The Red Flag Fire Alert will remain in effect until lifted by the Commission, whose fire response teams will continuously monitor the situation throughout the weekend.