Clemson’s Young returns to competition at U.S. Women’s Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Heather Young has spent the last three years as an assistant coach for the Clemson women’s golf team. On Thursday, she made her return to tournament competition, as the 16 year LPGA pro teed off in the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open.

After a career that features 28 top 10 finishes on Tour, winning the 2005 Jamie Farr Owens Corning LPGA Classic, Young had not previously played in an LPGA event since July of 2017. She qualified for the national championship after finishing third at an event in Greensboro earlier this month, selected as an alternate.

Despite early struggles, Young made five-straight pars to end her round, heading to the clubhouse with a 78 (+7) in her first round of the weekend. She tees off at 7:22 a.m. Friday morning at the Country Club of Charleston.

Japan’s Mamiko Higa shot an opening round 65 (-6) to lead the field by one after 18 holes.