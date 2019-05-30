Coca-Cola with coffee may be coming to US

(CNN) – If you’re in need of mid-day boost, you may grab a coffee or a coke.

Soon you may not have to choose between one or the other. Coca-Cola is thinking about bringing back coffee flavored coke.

In 2006, Coca-Cola launched Coca-Cola Blak, a coffee-flavored version of its signature product. People didn’t like it, and the beverage flopped. Coke stopped selling the product in 2008, just two years after it launched.

A company spokesperson says this time will be different thanks to evolving trends and palates.

Coca-Cola plus coffee is currently available in Australia, Spain, Thailand, Poland and packs more caffeine than a regular coke. The company hasn’t committed to bringing the product to the United States yet but is optimistic.