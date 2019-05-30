Deputies arrest 18-year-old suspect involved in armed robbery at CVS Pharmacy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Shear Khalee Payne on Thursday night during a traffic stop investigation.

Lexington Police Department will be serving warrants on him for the recent robbery of CVS in Lexington that occurred earlier this month.

Previously reported was that 18-year-old Shemar Khalee Payne, of Columbia, is accused of entering the store and presented a handgun along with a note demanding a list of prescription medications to be given to him.

During the incident, Payne stole several of the store employee’s mobile phones before fleeing the scene with multiple prescription medications in a white KIA Optima that was being driven by an unknown accomplice.

Officers found the victims’ mobile phones had been discarded nearby the scene and the white KIA Optima was found a short time later in in the City of Columbia. The vehicle had been stolen prior to being used in this incident.