Governor McMaster announces Vetoes, thanks Lawmakers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Out of the State House, teamwork was the message this week as Governor Henry McMaster addressed his budget vetoes.

On Wednesday, the governor announced 28 vetoes, totaling 41 million dollars in the state’s nine billion dollar budget.

Most of those items were rejected because McMaster says the requesting lawmakers were not clear about where the money was going.

The governor thanked lawmakers for working closely with his office throughout the budgeting process.

The governor’s vetoes will likely not be addressed by the SC Legislature until they return for the new session in January.