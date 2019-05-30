Governor McMaster suspends small town mayor-elect facing child sexual exploitation charges

DILLON, SC (WPDE) – The soon-to-be mayor of a small town in the Pee Dee is suspended before he even takes office.

Corey Jackson faces 11 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Evidence presented at a bond hearing showed Jackson was soliciting nude pictures from boys as young as 15 on Snapchat. The prosecution said Jackson was offering money – up to $1,000 – for photos of the boys’ penises.

Governor Henry McMaster suspended Corey Jackson Wednesday (5/30).

According to WPDE, Jackson hosted a private swearing-in ceremony Thursday afternoon with Dillon Clerk of Council Tina Scott administering the Oath of Office. The ceremony was held at 2:35 at the Dillon City Complex.