Special Council Robert Muller Clarifies Russia report

(ABC) — Special Counsel Robert Mueller is breaking his silence. Wednesday speaking publicly for the first time since the Russia investigation began two years ago.

Mueller clarifying his teams findings and explains why he did not bring charges against President Donald Trump.

South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham also responded to the clarification of Muller’s report saying quote:

“As Mr. Mueller said today, the report speaks for itself.

The report shows that there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and any member or operative of the Russian government.

However, there was a systematic effort by Russia to disrupt our election.

We should be on guard for future election attacks by Russia and other bad actors.” The Senator also took to twitter to express his feelings over the investigation and the findings of the report. Without an underlying offense or collusion, and the overwhelming cooperation by the Trump White House with the Mueller investigation, the Attorney General’s decision on obstruction is sound. It will be the final word in my view. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 29, 2019