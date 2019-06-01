Costco may raise prices because of the US, China trade-war

(CNN) – Costco members may soon notice a hike in the stores prices.

Costco says this is because of the ongoing trade war between the US and China.

President Donald Trump placed US tariffs on $250 billion dollars worth of Chinese exports and warned those tariffs are likely to stay. China retaliated by tacking on some tariffs of their own.

Costco says the tariffs affect goods like furniture bikes and luggage, but are working to reduce costs by getting goods from other countries.