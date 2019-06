Hot car deaths: preventing the tragedy

(CNN) – The National Safety Council released a report that says almost 800 children died of heatstroke in vehicles between 1998 and 2017.

Last week in Richland County, a four-year-old died after the coroner says he climbed into an unlocked car and was found unresponsive.

In this report, Meredith Wood has the latest on hot car deaths and how some companies are trying to work to avoid tragedy.