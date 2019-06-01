Ten families displaced after apartment fire in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Ten families are without a home after an apartment fire in West Columbia Saturday afternoon.

Multiple crews responded the the fire at the Riverbanks Retreat Apartments on Comanchee Trail around 4:20p.m..

Fire officials say the blaze was contained within an hour. One firefighter was injured and was sent to the hospital for observation.

In total, 8 units were destroyed leaving 10 families without a home.

The Red Cross will be assisting the families.