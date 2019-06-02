Columbia man drowns in pond Saturday night

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Columbia man drowned while trying to get his boat to shore Saturday night.

The incident happened at 8:00p.m. in a pond located at Bookman Loop and Monticello Road.

David C. Green,57, died at the scene from Asphyxiation due to drowning in a pond, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

Officials say Green was found by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Underwater Recovery Unit in approximately 5 feet of water. The Columbia Richland Fire Department also assisted in the recovery.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.