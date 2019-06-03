McDonald’s accepting foreign currency in exchange to try international food items

(CNN) – McDonald’s says it will accept foreign currency for some of its new menu items.

For the summer, the fast-food chain is introducing menu favorites served in other countries, like the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, the Stroopwafel Mcflurry from the Netherlands, Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada and Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.

To promote the menu, you can exchange any amount of foreign currency for one of the items.

It’s a one day only thing — the deal is only for Thursday, June 6, between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at most McDonald’s restaurants.