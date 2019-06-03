Suspicious fire near Broome Mill Road under investigation

(Courtesy: FCFS/Twitter) Suspicious fire on Highway 321 S near Broome Mill Road.

(Courtesy: FCFS/Twitter) Crews working on suspicious fire on Highway 321 S near Broome Mill Road.

(Courtesy: FCFS/Twitter) Smoke from suspicious fire on Highway 321 S near Broome Mill Road.





FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County Fire Service officials say they are investigating a suspicious fire on Saturday.

Firefighters say around 3:30 p.m., they responded to a wood and brush fire on Highway 321 south near Broome Mill Road.

Investigators say an eyewitness told them they saw someone pull over and throw something out of an orange car that started the fire.

According to officials, the fire burned almost half an acre but was quickly contained.

Firefighters say they believe the fire was intentionally set.

If you have any information, call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141.