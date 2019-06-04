Deputies: Drugs, guns, cash found in Winnsboro home

Fairfield Co, S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies in Fairfield Co. say a search warrant uncovered large quantities of drugs, cash, and guns.

Investigators say last Friday Timothy Weldon and Tawanda Young were in the home at the time of the search.

According to deputies, they are facing several charges related to the distribution of illegal drugs.

Deputies say inside the home they found large amounts of crack, cocaine, marijuana, and prescription drugs.

They also say they found several guns and more than $16,000 dollars in cash.