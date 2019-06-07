Coroner: multiple sharp force injuries to chest of grandmother murdered in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner has released the findings of an autopsy

on 77 year old Elaine Hall. The coroner says Hall was the victim of a homicide that occurred in her home on Neely Wingard Road.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the autopsy, completed on June 7, 2019, found that the cause

of Ms. Hall’s death was multiple sharp force injuries to the chest.

Ms. Hall also sustained multiple blunt force injuries due to having been beaten, says the coroner.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. Deputies say Ms. Hall’s grandson, 30 year old Dustin Edward Hoff, has been charged with murder in connection to her death.

6/6/20 Previous story:

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — Lexington County deputies have charged a Gilbert man with murder after authorities say the man beat his grandmother to death.

Deputies say, 30 year old Dustin Edward Hoff, has been charged with Murder for the beating death of his grandmother, identified by the Lexington County Coroner as 77 year old Elaine Hall. Authorities say Hoff will also be charged with Ill Treatment of an Animal. According to arrest warrants, a dog was found stabbed to death inside the home of the victim.

Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says Ms. Hall’s family called deputies requesting a welfare check be carried out at the Neely Wingard Road home where Koon says they discovered her dead inside. A short time later, deputies say while at the scene of the crime they saw Hoff driving past Hall’s home inside her vehicle.

Officials say Hoff was pulled over and arrested for Driving Under Suspension, before he was interviewed and charged with Murder. Hoff is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.