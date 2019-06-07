June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month at Columbia Animal Shelter
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The month of June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat month and the Columbia Animal Shelter is helping you celebrate.
During the month of June, officials say that Columbia Animal Services is offering a special adoption fee of $10 dollars for all cats, one year of age or older.
All cats have already been spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, and are up to date on vaccinations, say shelter officials.
For more information, visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-