June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month at Columbia Animal Shelter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The month of June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat month and the Columbia Animal Shelter is helping you celebrate.

During the month of June, officials say that Columbia Animal Services is offering a special adoption fee of $10 dollars for all cats, one year of age or older.

All cats have already been spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, and are up to date on vaccinations, say shelter officials.

For more information, visit www.columbiasc.net/animal- services or call (803)-776-PETS (7387).