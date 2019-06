107-year-old World War II veteran shares his experience at D-Day event

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Dozens of people got to meet and greet some of America’s heroes in Columbia Saturday.

The National Guard hosted a D-day event at the South Carolina Military Museum.

The event recognized World War II veterans. Many of the veterans signed posters and military memorabilia.

ABC Columbia spoke to a 107-year-old veteran about what it means to have people recognize him for his service.