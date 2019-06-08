Man sent to hospital after incident at Earlewood Park, Columbia PD investigating

Alexis Frazier,

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)-Columbia police are investigating an incident at Earlewood Park that sent one man to the hospital.

Officials say on Saturday around 4:45 p.m. a bystander came across a man who had injuries to his upper torso. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital to be treated for his injures.

According to police the victim’s injures are not life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation. Continue to check back for updates.

