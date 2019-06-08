Man Charged with Felony DUI in crash that seriously injured a Lexington deputy

LEXINGTON, SC (SC)-A man is being charged with Felony DUI after crashing head on into a Lexington county deputies truck Saturday morning.

The wreck happened around 5:55 a.m. on South Lake Drive and Paps road.

Troopers say Deputy Roy Hall was driving on South Lake Drive when a car driven by Michael Jordan Nichols,36, hit the deputy head on. Officials say Nichols was driving the wrong way and crossed the center line.

Both drivers were entrapped in their cars and had to be extricated, according to Troopers.

They were also taken to local hospitals with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Nichols is being charged with Felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

South Lake Drive will be closed for a while this morning as state troopers investigate a crash involving a Lexington County deputy. Watch video for more info.#LESM #PIO pic.twitter.com/qo7E6FEbgM — Adam Myrick (@adam_myrick) June 8, 2019

State troopers are continuing to investigate between Two Notch Road and Community Drive.