Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Richland County on Saturday.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Summit Townes Way at 8:00 p.m.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Nivia N. Johnson,38, and David C. Bailey,39, died at the scene.

An autopsy indicated that Johnson died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. While Bailey died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Coroner has ruled this incident a murder-suicide.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.