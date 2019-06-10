Lane closure for Killian Road westbound over I-77 starts tonight
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say a lane closure on Killian Road westbound over I-77 starts tonight at 7 p.m.
SCDOT says the construction is required to improve the bridge over I-77 and will remain closed for approximately six weeks.
According to an SCDOT press release, this project will have two stages:
Officials say drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.
SCDOT says this project is part of their 10-year strategic plan to improve structurally deficient bridges across the Palmetto State.