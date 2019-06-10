Lane closure for Killian Road westbound over I-77 starts tonight

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say a lane closure on Killian Road westbound over I-77 starts tonight at 7 p.m.

SCDOT says the construction is required to improve the bridge over I-77 and will remain closed for approximately six weeks.

According to an SCDOT press release, this project will have two stages:

  • Right lane of westbound Killian Road will be closed starting at Killian Crossing and ending beyond the overpass of I-77
  • After the right lane is completed, traffic will shift to a new lane, and the left lane will close to finish repairing the bridge

    • Officials say drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

    SCDOT says this project is part of their 10-year strategic plan to improve structurally deficient bridges across the Palmetto State.

