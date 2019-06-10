Lane closure for Killian Road westbound over I-77 starts tonight

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say a lane closure on Killian Road westbound over I-77 starts tonight at 7 p.m.

SCDOT says the construction is required to improve the bridge over I-77 and will remain closed for approximately six weeks.

According to an SCDOT press release, this project will have two stages:

Right lane of westbound Killian Road will be closed starting at Killian Crossing and ending beyond the overpass of I-77

After the right lane is completed, traffic will shift to a new lane, and the left lane will close to finish repairing the bridge

Officials say drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

SCDOT says this project is part of their 10-year strategic plan to improve structurally deficient bridges across the Palmetto State.