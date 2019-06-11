Dreher alum Mack announces transfer to Clemson

Dreher alum Tevin Mack confirmed his return to his home state Monday, announcing his move to play his final season of college basketball at Clemson University.

The Columbia native made the decision public on his Instagram page. As a graduate transfer, he can play for Brad Brownell’s team immediately.

Mack originally committed to Virginia Commonwealth out of Dreher, but switched over to Texas when Shaka Smart left Richmond for Austin to take over the Longhorns program. He then switched to Alabama after the 2016-17 season, but decided to move schools once again this summer.

Tevin has averaged 9.6 points per game in his collegiate career with the Longhorns and Tide.