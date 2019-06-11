Irmo Police investigate fatal shooting

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– Irmo Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Police say it happened around 7:30pm June 10, 2019 at the corner of Fallsbury Road and Harleston Road in the New Friarsgate subdivision.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the male victim as Brandon Keith Bishop of

Irmo, say police.

According to officers, when they arrived at the scene, they found a woman who they believe shot Bishop after being involved in a domestic dispute inside a vehicle. According to police, during the dispute the female was assaulted, and her life was threatened.

At some point, the female pulled a gun on Bishop and shot him while inside that vehicle, say police.

According to officials, the female then ran to a nearby home and called police.

“This was not a random act. Bishop and the female knew each other and have some history of being

together” said Captain Courtney Dennis. “We are still investigating this case and reviewing all of the

evidence that we have collected”, said Dennis.

Police say, at this point, no charges have been filed, but Irmo Police and SLED are investigating the case.