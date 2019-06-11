Krispy Kreme set to open “sweet ” attraction in Times Square

New York, NY (CNN) — A pretty sweet new attraction is coming to Times Square.

Krispy Kreme plans to open up shop in the big apple, but this isn’t your typical doughnut shop. Officials say this is going to be a 45-hundred square foot store in the heart of New York City which is slated to open early next year.

Krispy Kreme says its famous “hot light”, that lets customers know the gooey goodness is fresh off the conveyor belt and ready to go will be the largest in the world. And that’s not all, the restaurant will have a walk-up window, stadium seating, and it will be open 24 hours a day.