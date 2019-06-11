Midlands family speaks out after home burglarized for second time, suspects wanted

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia police are seeking the public’s help finding a man wanted for burglarizing a Midlands home.

The incident happened on May 24th in the 1600 block of Bradley Drive.

Police say the two suspects stole several electronics from the home. One of the two suspects have been identified as Kemaray Brant.

The homeowners tell ABC Columbia that this is the second break-in they’ve experienced in the span of three years.