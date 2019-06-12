2 men die competing Ironman triathlon

(CNN) – Two men died following an Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Madison, Wisconsin, over the weekend, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Todd Mahoney, 38, a nine-year veteran of the Madison Fire Department, and Michael McCulloch, 61, both died during the swimming portion of the race.

The Ironman 70.3 is a three-part race, with a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.

According to a statement released by the fire department, McCulloch was rescued from Lake Monona, taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Department officials say they also rescued Mahoney after he was found unresponsive in the lake and was transported to a hospital, where he died Tuesday.

The Dane County medical examiner’s office told a CNN affiliate that McCulloch’s death “was consistent with an accidental drowning due in part to a medical event.”

The office continues to investigate Mahoney’s cause of death.

