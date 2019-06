Boeing orders remain at a standstill for second month

(CNN) — For the second month in a row, Boeing received no new orders for its commercial air crafts.

The company’s orders have been at a standstill since two deadly crashes involving the 737 max jet model.

Boeing currently has a back order of approximately five thousand planes as many of its customers don’t need to place orders for additional jets right now.

A year ago, Boeing had 43 new orders and 21 of those were for the 737 max.