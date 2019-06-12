Many breakfast cereals still contaminated by weed killer, environmental group says

(CNN) – An environmental advocacy group says several popular breakfast foods have the weed-killer Roundup in them.

Cheerios and Nature Valley products are among the foods in the environmental working group’s report cited as containing trace amounts of glyphosate, the chemical used in Roundup.

Some experts believe the controversial herbicide causes cancer though others are unsure.

The company noted that “most crops grown in fields use some form of pesticides and trace amounts are found in the majority of food we all eat but said it was working to “minimize the use of pesticides on the ingredients we use in our foods.”

General Mills did not directly respond when asked why it is reducing pesticide use when it already considers its products to be safe.